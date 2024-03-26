Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,472 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.