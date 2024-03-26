Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

