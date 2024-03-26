Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $275.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,749,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $275,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

