Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $83.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $83,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

