Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $50,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

