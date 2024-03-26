Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.