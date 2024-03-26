Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 15,133 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.34), for a total value of £375,298.40 ($474,280.80).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.37) per share, for a total transaction of £4,269.04 ($5,394.97).

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.59), for a total value of £983,375 ($1,242,733.48).

On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($31.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,460.38).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,719.51).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.00), for a total value of £8,996.40 ($11,369.14).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,494 ($31.52) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,277.58.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.