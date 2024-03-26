Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.54. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,069,735 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.