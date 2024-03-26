Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.19. 632,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

