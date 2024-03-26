Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. 95,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

