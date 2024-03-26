Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $650.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.09), with a volume of 417374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.51).

Cohort Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £265.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 564.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 529.44.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

Insider Activity at Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

In other Cohort news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £81,750 ($103,311.01). 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

