Columbia Financial’s (CLBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
