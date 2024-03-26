Columbia Financial’s (CLBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.