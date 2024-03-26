Comcast’s (CMCSA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 5,377,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134,992. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $5,828,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

