Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.25.

CMC stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

