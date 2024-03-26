Comparing Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A Azul -3.85% N/A -12.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 5.33 Azul $3.09 billion 1.15 -$139.92 million ($1.32) -6.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azul. Azul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

39.6% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Azul shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Azul 0 2 4 0 2.67

Azul has a consensus target price of $13.16, indicating a potential upside of 55.83%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azul is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Azul on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft. It is also involved in the cargo transportation, loyalty programs, travel packages, funding, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.