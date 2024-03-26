Comparing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scienjoy and CrowdGather, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scienjoy currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,484.10%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scienjoy and CrowdGather’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy -1.48% -0.73% -0.59% CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and CrowdGather’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.14 $28.03 million ($0.10) -10.60 CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Summary

Scienjoy beats CrowdGather on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

