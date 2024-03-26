Comparing Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A 78.55% 43.44% Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82%

Volatility and Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyber Apps World and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Issuer Direct has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.78%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -0.76 Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.52 $770,000.00 $0.20 66.58

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

