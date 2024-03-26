Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.372 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.69-12.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,561. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,481,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,877,000 after buying an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

