CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $86.35

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.35, but opened at $79.81. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 503,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

