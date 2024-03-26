Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,387,000 after buying an additional 154,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

