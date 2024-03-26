Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) PT Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 0.1 %

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 159.04% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

