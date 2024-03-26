Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.85.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

