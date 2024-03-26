CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.36 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.