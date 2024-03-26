Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.36

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 179358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

