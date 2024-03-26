CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.64.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. CRH has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.