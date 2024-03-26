CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 595,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,856. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

