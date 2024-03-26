Critical Comparison: NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) vs. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A NeoVolta -61.89% -31.11% -30.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NOVONIX and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

NOVONIX has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NOVONIX and NeoVolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $8.06 million 33.51 -$46.25 million N/A N/A NeoVolta $3.46 million 9.99 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -17.33

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOVONIX.

Summary

NOVONIX beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

