Critical Comparison: Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Snail and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00 Squarespace 0 5 9 0 2.64

Snail presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 769.57%. Squarespace has a consensus price target of $38.42, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Snail is more favorable than Squarespace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Snail and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -17.23% -163.52% -12.63% Squarespace -0.70% -2.24% -0.85%

Risk and Volatility

Snail has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snail and Squarespace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $74.44 million 0.51 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Squarespace $1.01 billion 4.88 -$7.08 million ($0.05) -723.70

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Summary

Squarespace beats Snail on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

