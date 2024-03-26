Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 91,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 448,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $849.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,487 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cryoport by 285.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $3,250,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 28.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 298,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

