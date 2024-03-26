CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.
CSX Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.