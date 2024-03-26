CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

