Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

