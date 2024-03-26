CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 6.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 478,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 802,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

CureVac Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CureVac by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CureVac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CureVac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

