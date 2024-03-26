Curtiss-Wright Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares worth $2,405,512. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

