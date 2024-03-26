CV SHOTS 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.94 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1.94 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

