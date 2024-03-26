CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 874,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,142. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

