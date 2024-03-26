Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,427 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 922,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

