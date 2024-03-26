Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 160.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $196.14 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

