Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. 2,821,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,318. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

