Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 151,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 537,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 267,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,690. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.