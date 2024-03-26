Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCOR. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DCOR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.63. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $58.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.