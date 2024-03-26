Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,521 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $474.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

