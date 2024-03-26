Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,189 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.21. 470,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,789. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

