Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,944,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. 645,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

