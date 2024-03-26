Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 159,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 727,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,825,821.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 140,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

