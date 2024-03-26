Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 433569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

