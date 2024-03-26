Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

DHR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.46. 1,962,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.80 and its 200-day moving average is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.