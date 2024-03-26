Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 5.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,009,789,000 after acquiring an additional 134,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.94. 3,372,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

