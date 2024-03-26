Dash Acquisitions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.68. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

