Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 1,383 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

