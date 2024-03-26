Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $772.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $722.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.28. The company has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

